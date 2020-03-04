EDMONTON -- A man and a teenager are facing charges after five arsons west of Edmonton in the past three months.

The charges come in connection to the following arsons:

Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Dec. 9

Vehicle fire in Edson, Alta on Dec. 9

KW Pet Store in Whitecourt, Alta., on Dec. 26

Edson Honda on Dec. 30

Petro Canada in Niton Junction, Alta., on Feb. 23

Thomas James Berube, 37, and a 17-year-old male, both from Edson, are facing a number of arson and break and enter charges.

They were also charged with killing or injuring animals in the KW Pet Store arson. RCMP also said Berube and the youth stole a four-month-old Chihuahua during that fire.

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822.

Berube and the youth, whose name will not be released, are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court March 17.