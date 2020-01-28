EDMONTON -- A man and woman are facing several charges after a four-month drug investigation.

The Edmonton Police Service Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) began its investigation into the two suspected drug dealers in September 2019.

On Jan. 9, EDGE conducted search warrants at two homes located in the areas of 120 Street and 25 Avenue and 103 Street and 98 Avenue and found firearms and ammunition, cocaine, fentanyl, GHB, other drug paraphernalia and bear spray.

Police also found 66 ounces of methamphetamine during the investigation.

Marcella Bogda, 31, is facing several charges, including six counts of traffic in a scheduled substance, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and six counts of breach of condition.

Andre Lourens, 31, is facing a number of charges, including nine counts of traffic in a controlled substance.