EDMONTON -- A man and woman are facing several charges after a hit-and-run in Fort Vermilion, Alta., Sunday morning, RCMP said.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Tall Cree Gas Station at 6 a.m.

Paramedics located a severely injured man who appeared to have been run over, police said.

Fort Vermilion RCMP have charged 22-year-old Matthew Fehr of La Crete with:

Aggravated assault

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

RCMP have also charged 26-year-old Lori Ann Mitchell of Fort Vermilion with:

Aggravated assault

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

Fehr and Mitchell are scheduled to appear in Fort Vermilion Provincial Court on May 19.

Fort Vermilion RCMP are looking for any information in relation to this hit-and-run. You can contact them at 780-927-3255. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



