A man and woman were charged with several-drug related offences after police found large amounts of cocaine, crack and meth in two Edmonton residences.

In the spring, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) began to investigate a possible drug operation at a condo near Edwards Drive and 91 Street.

Last Thursday, EDGE executed a search warrant at a condo and the accused’s home and seized 862 grams of cocaine worth approximately $127,000, 407.9 grams of crack cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 9.4 kilograms of buffing agent, and more than $9,300 in cash.

Police also seized a Honda Ridgeline with two hidden compartments.

EDGE investigators believe the condo was used to turn cocaine into crack cocaine and stash the drugs.

Brandon Tran, 21, and Jasmine Rosario Ng, 21, were charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000

Tran was also charged with two counts of breach of recognizance.