Advertisement
Two charged after man shot in Saddle Lake
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 11:17AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges after a man was shot outside a home in Saddle Lake on Sept. 7.
St. Paul RCMP responded to a home at 1:30 a.m. The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.
According to RCMP, both accused will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.
Tyler Hunter, 47, of Saddle Lake First Nation is charged with:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a weapon contrary to order
Jerilee Halfe, 35, of Saddle Lake First Nation is charged with:
- Discharge firearm with intent
- Using firearm in the commission of an offence
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Pointing a firearm
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870, their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.