EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges after a man was shot outside a home in Saddle Lake on Sept. 7.

St. Paul RCMP responded to a home at 1:30 a.m. The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

According to RCMP, both accused will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.

Tyler Hunter, 47, of Saddle Lake First Nation is charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a weapon contrary to order

Jerilee Halfe, 35, of Saddle Lake First Nation is charged with:

Discharge firearm with intent

Using firearm in the commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870, their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.