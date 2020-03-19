EDMONTON -- Two men are facing 77 weapons and identity theft charges after a 16-month investigation, Edmonton police said.

In November 2018, police were called to an Edmonton home about an offender who had been released on conditions. When police arrived, the man, 35-year-old Matthew Stuthard, was not there.

On Nov. 18, 2018, police pulled over a Dodge Durango and found Stuthard, along with 25-year-old Alexander Alarie, who was wanted on outstanding warrants. Officers found two firearms in the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen.

The two were taken into custody.

Police then got search warrants for homes, vehicles and storage lockers and found 28 non-restricted firearms, as well as two crossbows and a compound bow, 2,300 stolen and fraudulent IDs and the equipment to make them.

Stuthard and Alarie were charged with weapons trafficking, identify theft and drug-related offences, police said.

They're scheduled to appear in court Friday.