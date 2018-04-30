Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two charged following months-long drug, weapons investigation
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 2:17PM MDT
RCMP in Parkland County said two suspects had been arrested and charged, and a number of weapons seized following a months-long investigation.
Spruce Grove/Stony Plain/Enoch RCMP Drug Section officers executed two search warrants on April 21, one at a home in Val Quentin, the other in a storage locker in the Parkland County area.
As a result, officers seized firearms, suppressors, high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, cocaine, meth, GHB, $10,000 and stolen vehicles.
Jeffery Russell, 34, and Quincey Miles, 27, were arrested and charged.
Russell is facing 50 charges, including: possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of GHB, meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Miles is facing charges of possession of a prohibited device, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on May 2.