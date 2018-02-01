Peace Regional RCMP said two individuals were facing charges in connection to the death of a Cadotte Lake man earlier this week.

William Raymond Merrier, 69, of Cadotte Lake, was found dead on Monday, January 29.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined Merrier’s death was a homicide.

On Thursday, police said Chadd Cardinal, 19, of Cadotte Lake, and a youth who may not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with one count each of second degree murder.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court Monday, February 5.