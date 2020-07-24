Advertisement
Two charged in homicide south of Edmonton
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 1:40PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Two men are facing murder charges in the death of another man on the Samson Cree Nation Tuesday.
Maskwacis RCMP officers were called to a home just after 5:15 p.m. after a man was assaulted.
The victim, 38-year-old Benjamin Morin, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Edward Vincent Crier, 31, and Louie Albert Thom, 33, were charged with second-degree murder.
They're both in custody. Crier will appear in court Friday and Thom will appear in court Tuesday.