EDMONTON -- Two men are facing murder charges in the death of another man on the Samson Cree Nation Tuesday.

Maskwacis RCMP officers were called to a home just after 5:15 p.m. after a man was assaulted.

The victim, 38-year-old Benjamin Morin, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Edward Vincent Crier, 31, and Louie Albert Thom, 33, were charged with second-degree murder.

They're both in custody. Crier will appear in court Friday and Thom will appear in court Tuesday.