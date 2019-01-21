

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man and a woman are facing charges after RCMP found drugs and cash in a northern Alberta home.

RCMP concluded a drug investigation with a search warrant of a home in Ardmore, Alta. Officers found 393 grams of methamphetamine, more than $2,000, drug paraphernalia and a Taser.

Police said the street value of the methamphetamine is $30,000 to $40,000.

Jason Robert Gauthier, 40, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, obstructing and assaulting a police officer, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 40-year-old woman—whose charges have not been sworn— was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

The two are from Ardmore.

Gauthier was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5.

The woman was released on a no cash recognizance with conditions to appear in court Feb. 19.