Two children were found dead in a southeast Edmonton apartment suite, and EPS has deemed their deaths suspicious. A source told CTV News that the victims were an infant and toddler.

Edmonton police responded to an assault of a female in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers found the woman in distress with serious injuries.

Three hours later, police received a report of a male who broke into a garage in the area of 73 Street and 80 Avenue and was “acting erratically.”

Police believes this was the male who assaulted the female earlier. He was arrested and is in custody.

EPS returned to an apartment suite in the area where the woman was assaulted and found two children dead.

The EPS homicide unit is investigating.

EPS will hold a news conference about the deaths Friday morning.