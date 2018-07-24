ALERT said two Alberta children, in Edmonton and Sylvan Lake, had been rescued from sexual exploitation in the wake of a pair of separate investigations.

Investigators with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) teams carried out search warrants on July 19, 2018 in the two communities.

It's alleged the two children, both under four years old, were being targeted by their fathers.

The two cases are unrelated, and investigations were launched after referrals came in from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. Both cases stemmed from social media users possessing child pornography.

Investigators received help from Alberta Sheriffs, Red Deer RCMP, Alberta Children’s Services and the Edmonton Police Service.

In Edmonton, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, distributing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

In Sylvan Lake, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with incest, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The names of the two accused are not being released to protect the identity of the victims. Both children are receiving support from services including the Zebra Child Protection Centre and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.