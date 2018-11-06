

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Strathcona RCMP were at the scene of two collisions on eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County late Tuesday evening.

The collisions happened in the area of Highway 16 and Range Road 225.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted north and south on Range Road 225 to Township Roads 530 and 534.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Police and emergency personnel were expected to be on scene for several hours.