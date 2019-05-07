It has now been confirmed that two people died at a work site near Fox Creek, Alta., on Tuesday morning.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety responded to a worksite at a rural location after the contractors were killed around 10:30 a.m.

Source Energy Services, who runs the site, said the accident is related to construction of additional storage equipment.

OHS is investigating the death, which has been deemed non-criminal by police.

Fox Creek is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.