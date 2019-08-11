Two people from Edmonton and a B.C. resident are facing charges after RCMP officers investigating a noise complaint in Jasper were assaulted and needed to call for back up.

A noise complaint was made around midnight on Aug. 10 regarding a cabin near Pine Bungalows. Officers found a 31-year-old woman from White Rock, B.C., who was wanted on an Edmonton arrest warrant.

As she was being taken into custody, her husband came out of the cabin and was described by RCMP as being "very disruptive and belligerent."

As the 29-year-old man was resisting arrest for obstructing the enjoyment of a property, his friend and the friend's wife also interfered, police say.

According to Jasper RCMP, the woman assaulted an officer, was placed under arrest, and was later Tasered in a following altercation.

Her husband allegedly kicked a RCMP member who was on the ground.

Additional officers and a Parks Canada Law Enforcement Warden were called in to help with the situation.

While the B.C. woman arrested on the outstanding warrant faces no charges from Saturday evening, her husband and the couple from Edmonton face a combination of charges related to mischief, resisting arrest, uttering threats and obstructing and assaulting a police officer.

All are scheduled to appear in Jasper Provincial Court on Sept. 12.