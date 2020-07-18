EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are on scene after a head on collision between two pickup trucks sent three people to hospital.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Ellerslie Road at 17 Street according to Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

One of the vehicles crossed the centre line before the trucks collided according to Acting Sergent Darren Sunley with EPS.

Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles by Edmonton Fire Rescue Service.

Police said that two of the people are in hospital with critical injuries, the third was sent to hospital as a precaution.

The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating.

The road is expected to be shut down between 34 Street and 17 Street into the evening.