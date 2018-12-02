

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Two people are dead after a fire engulfed a home in Wetaskiwin early Sunday morning.

Wetaskiwin RCMP along with Wetaskiwin City Fire Department responded to a house fire on 45 Avenue near 54 Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival the building was fully consumed by flames and an 88-year-old female and a 62-year-old male were pronounced dead on scene.

Police said both victims were residents of the home and no other people were inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wetaskiwin is approximately 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.