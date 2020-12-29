EDMONTON -- Two people are dead after a collision on Monday between a pickup truck and a bulldozer at a worksite in northern Alberta.

The collision happened at the Fort Hills Suncor mine just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 north of Fort McMurray, according to Wood Buffalo RCMP.

The driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old man from Newfoundland, and the passenger, a 28-year-old Calgary woman, were pronounced dead on scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the bulldozer was not injured.

Alberta Labour Occupational Health and Safety, as well as Wood Buffalo RCMP, are investigating.