

CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP say two drivers have been ticketed in the last week for going more than 40 kilometres an hour over the speed limit.

The first driver was reportedly driving 146 km/h in a 70 zone on 19 Street west of 30 Avenue around 10 p.m. on April 26.

Half an hour later, the second driver was issued a ticket for reportedly going 111 km/h in the same area.

“There is no justification for driving at twice the posted speed limit – these drivers are putting everyone around them in danger,” said Sergeant Mike Zufferli with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Speeding is a serious safety issue, and we continue to work everyday to address it, through enforcement and education.”