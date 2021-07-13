EDMONTON -- The drivers of a SUV and a dump truck have been taken to hospital after a collision north of Devon, according to RCMP.

The crash happened on Township Road 514 east of Highway 60, RCMP received a call about the crash just after 5 p.m.

RCMP said it was a T-bone crash, both vehicles ended up in the ditch. Fire crews were seen extinguishing the dump truck, which was smoking.

STARS was dispatched to the area. RCMP was unable to provide the seriousness of both driver’s injuries.