Two north Edmonton women are facing attempted murder charges after an investigation involving minors.

Edmonton police responded to a welfare call at a north Edmonton residence on December 16, 2017, and found five children that had been abused.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of abandonment of a child, five counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of criminal negligence, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

A 24-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of abandonment of a child, two counts of duty to provide necessities of life, five counts of unlawful confinement, and two counts of criminal negligence.

The children have received medical attention and are safe.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.