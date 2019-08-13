Two escape house fire north of downtown
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the area of 101 Street and 112 Avenue Tuesday night.
Two people escaped a house fire north of downtown Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the area of 101 Street and 112 Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.
The two people were able to escape on their own, and no one was injured, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said on scene.
The cause and damage estimate is unknown.