Two people are facing charges after allegedly abducting three children in Fox Creek, Alta., early Saturday morning.

The children—a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month old baby—were taken from a home in Fox Creek at 1:30 a.m., RCMP said.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. and called off about three hours later when the children were found near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

The children were unharmed, police said.

Charmaine Annette Darnel, 42, was charged with three counts of abduction of a person under 14, break and enter, assault and uttering threats. Darnel remained in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, 23, was charged with three counts of abduction, assault forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent to commit offence and break and enter. Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 24.

Fox Creek is located approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.