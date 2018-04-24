RCMP east of Edmonton said a vehicle stopped for speeding resulted in two suspects in custody, and facing a number of charges.

RCMP said officers with the Capital East Integrated Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding at Baseline Road and Highway 216 on April 12.

Police said the two people in the vehicle “acted in a suspicious manner” – and RCMP arrested the two males, aged 32 and 57.

The vehicle was searched, and police seized cash, and a number of envelopes containing driver’s licenses and SIN numbers, with a photo of the male passenger, but with different names and birth dates.

James Stiles, 57, who was the passenger in the vehicle, is facing a number of charges, including: forgery, possession of stolen property and obstruction.

The driver, 32-year-old Jarae Henry, is facing charges of forgery, possession of stolen property and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP said more charges are expected.