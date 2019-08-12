Two fatal crashes near Bonnyville on same day
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 3:43PM MDT
Two people died in the Bonnyville area in separate crashes Friday.
At approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 460 after a car drove off the road and hit bushes.
A 68-year-old woman died on scene, and a child was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Later that day, at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to a UTV rollover at Tucker Lake.
The 15-year-old driver died on scene, and three other youths suffered minor injuries.