Two people died in the Bonnyville area in separate crashes Friday.

At approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 460 after a car drove off the road and hit bushes.

A 68-year-old woman died on scene, and a child was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Later that day, at approximately 5 p.m., police responded to a UTV rollover at Tucker Lake.

The 15-year-old driver died on scene, and three other youths suffered minor injuries.