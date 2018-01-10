In a Red Deer courtroom Wednesday, Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank were found guilty for the murders of Klaus’ father, mother and sister in central Alberta in late 2013.

The two accused were charged with three counts each of first-degree murder for the deaths of Gordon Klaus and his daughter Monica. Their remains were found in a burned-out farmhouse near Castor, Alberta in December 2013.

Sandra Klaus’ body was never found, but RCMP believe her remains were also in the house.

The accused sat silently in a Red Deer courtroom has their verdicts were read Wednesday.

Justice Eric Macklin told court both had lied repeatedly about what happened to the family, and said their stories contained a number of inconsistencies.

Judge Eric Macklin provided a summary of his ruling on Klaus/Frank to media and others who wanted it. There's the verdict of guilty for both at the end #yeg #yyc #AB pic.twitter.com/WaMyLnVzXh — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) January 10, 2018

With files from The Canadian Press