Edmonton Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire started on a property in the city’s west end and damaged two garages Monday night.

Crews were called to the property in the area of 145 Street and 88 Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the detached garage.

The blaze spread to a neighbouring garage, and water used to put out the fire caused minor flooding in the basement of the home.

The fire was under control by 11:30 p.m. and out before 1:45 a.m.

Residents in the affected properties escaped safely, and EFR said they were able to find temporary accommodation.

Officials determined the fire had started on a wooden deck at the back of the home. Explosions were reported, and officials found those were the result of small propane cylinders which caught fire.

Estimated damages to the home and contents where the fire started have been pegged at $175,000, and damage to the structure and contents of the neighbouring garage are estimated to be $35,000.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause.