Two group homes evacuated Thursday evening because of fire

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada forgive student loans?

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island