Two homes damaged by northeast fire

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a northeast neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a house fire near 161 Avenue and 50 Street around 3 p.m., which had spread to a nearby home.

One neighbour said he noticed smoke in his home and went outside to see the home on fire.

"I was sitting in my room, and then smoke started coming in my room and then I walked out and then in that house I saw a lot of fire, and it ended up spreading," said Zakrai Aden.

"Honestly, my guess, I thought it was a barbeque, something like that. I wasn't like too, too scared," he added. "I walked outside at first just to see what it was and then I saw a lot of fire and I ended up calling everyone else out of my house."

Aden said it didn't appear that the people who live in the house that was on fire were home at the time of the fire.

CTV News Edmonton was on scene and witnessed firefighters bringing out a cat from one of the damaged homes.

No word yet on any injuries or the extent of the damage.