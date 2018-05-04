Two homes in central Edmonton were damaged in a fire late Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on 104 Street near 107 Avenue at about 9 p.m. Crews arrived to find one house engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading to the home next door.

A nearby apartment building was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was deemed under control after 10 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Officials have not said what started the fire.