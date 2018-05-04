Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two homes damaged in overnight fire
Firefighters were called to a fire at a home on 104 St. near 107 Ave. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:50AM MDT
Two homes in central Edmonton were damaged in a fire late Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to a home on 104 Street near 107 Avenue at about 9 p.m. Crews arrived to find one house engulfed in flames, with the blaze spreading to the home next door.
A nearby apartment building was evacuated as a precaution.
The fire was deemed under control after 10 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
Officials have not said what started the fire.