A fire that ravaged two homes in Fort Saskatchewan on Monday afternoon is now under control.

Police responded to the two residences in the area of 89 Street and 95 Avenue just after 3 p.m. to assist firefighters.

On scene of a house fire in Fort Sask. Neighbours tell me they heard an explosion around 3pm. pic.twitter.com/1KV18gdK2D — Shanelle Kaul (@shanellekaulCTV) May 7, 2018

Traffic was blocked on 89 Street and around 30 homes in the area were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze, but just before 6 p.m., the street reopened and people were allowed to go back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire crews have an idea of what may have caused it.

"Right now, what we see visually is that it may have started between the two homes," Fort Saskatchewan Fire Chief Shawn McKerry said. "Which would indicate to us how quickly it spread to the two homes."

Crews are now battling hot spots.

With files from Shanelle Kaul