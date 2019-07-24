Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision between a car and a cube van that forced the closure of part of 66 Street on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. near the 66 Street bridge over Anthony Henday Drive.

Police on scene tell CTV News that it appears the car crossed the centre lane and collided with the van.

Two patients from the car were taken to hospital while the driver of the van was unhurt, according to police.

66 Street is closed between 12 Avenue NW and 2 Avenue SW and police are asking motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.