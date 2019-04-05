

CTV Edmonton





Two people were injured after a crash on a highway west of Edmonton on Friday morning.

Police say a van was attempting to do a u-turn on Highway 627 near Range Road 275 when it was hit by a westbound SUV around 7:42 a.m.

The 37-year-old woman driving the van was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries; the 45-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.