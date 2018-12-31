Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two hospitalized on second night of Edmonton rave
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 11:51AM MST
Edmonton emergency responders took two patients to hospital from the “Get Together” music party at Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre Friday night.
One was a woman in her 20s, while the second was a man in his 30s.
Alberta Health Services said both were transported in stable condition.
On Thursday, the first night of the event, three men were hospitalized and a fourth was arrested.