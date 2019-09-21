Two people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.

STARS dispatched two helicopters just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people were injured: a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, according to STARS.

Both were flown to the University of Alberta Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

STARS says the younger patient was a passenger of one of the vehicles involved.

This is a developing story, we will provide more details as they become available.