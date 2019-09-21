Two in critical condition after crash near Crestomere
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:42PM MDT
Two people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.
STARS dispatched two helicopters just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Two people were injured: a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, according to STARS.
Both were flown to the University of Alberta Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
STARS says the younger patient was a passenger of one of the vehicles involved.
This is a developing story, we will provide more details as they become available.