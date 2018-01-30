Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two in custody after death in northern Alberta First Nation
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 4:54PM MST
A 69-year-old man is dead and two people are in custody after an assault in Cadotte Lake on the Woodland Cree First Nation.
Police responded to a report of an assault on Monday morning, and, upon arrival, found a dead man.
RCMP is not looking for anymore suspects.
An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton, police said.
Cadotte Lake is located approximately 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.