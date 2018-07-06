Two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a train car with scrap metal at a southeast Edmonton worksite Friday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call at a worksite in the area of 45 Street and 68 Avenue at approximately 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found two men on the ground in medical duress. They were treated and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, EPS said.

EPS said the incident is believed to be a workplace accident, and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating.