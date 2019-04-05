A man and a woman in Ontario are facing extortion charges after they allegedly demanded money and threatened an Edmonton man through text messages.

The messages, which the man began to receive in February, included photos of a firearm and threats they knew where he lived if he didn’t pay.

The EPS Cyber Crime Investigations Unit traced the messages to Ontario, and on March 19, with the assistance of Hamilton police, the two were arrested at an Ancaster, Ont., home.

Saurel Brutus, 28, and Carolane Dussault, 26, were charged with extortion with a firearm, fraud under $5,000 and unauthorized use of a computer.