Two people are in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision in Sherwood Park Monday.

Strathcona County RCMP and emergency services responded to the collision at the intersection of Baseline Road and Broadview Drive in Sherwood Park.

Mounties said a Chevrolet Sonic headed west on Baseline Road made a U-turn at the intersection of Broadview Road and was struck by a Dodge Caravan travelling east.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet Sonic, aged 24 and 22, were taken to the hospital and remain in serious condition, police said.

The 55-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and has since been released.

RCMP is investigating and charges are pending.