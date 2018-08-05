Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two injured after canoe capsizes southwest of Edmonton
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 12:35PM MDT
Two people sustained injuries when a canoe capsized northeast of Rocky Mountain House Saturday night.
Multiple crews responded to the North Saskatchewan River when a canoe with eight people capsized at approximately 8 p.m.
The group was found on the east side of the river, RCMP said.
Two of the canoers fell into the water and required medical assistance. The other six were not injured.