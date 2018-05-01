Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two injured in collision on 156 St.: EPS
EPS officers were called to the collision on 156 St. at 100 Ave. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 1:02PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s west end left two people injured Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the crash, between a car and an SUV, in the area of 156 Street and 100 Avenue area at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An EPS spokesperson told CTV News one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped inside one of the vehicles.
Paramedics transported a 91-year-old female to hospital – it wasn’t immediately clear if she was a driver or passenger in one of the vehicles.
A second person, one of the drivers, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The EPS Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation.