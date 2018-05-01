Edmonton police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s west end left two people injured Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the crash, between a car and an SUV, in the area of 156 Street and 100 Avenue area at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An EPS spokesperson told CTV News one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Paramedics transported a 91-year-old female to hospital – it wasn’t immediately clear if she was a driver or passenger in one of the vehicles.

A second person, one of the drivers, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The EPS Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation.