EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Westwood early Saturday morning.

The call came in at 5:29 a.m. for the home near 122 Avenue and 102 Street.

Crews were on scene four minutes later and found smoke billowing from the home.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two people inside the home were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control by 6:16 a.m., and was declared out at 11:14 a.m.

Police say the arson unit is investigating the blaze.