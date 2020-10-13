EDMONTON -- Two people were killed in a crash north of Edmonton Thanksgiving weekend.

RCMP say the collision happened on Oct. 11 sometime before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 651 and 803, east of Legal.

Two adults in a car on Highway 803 were killed, while two children from that vehicle were taken to hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.

A driver and passenger in the SUV on Highway 651 sustained what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties are investigating.

The crash was one of 207 throughout the entire province over the holiday weekend.

Police say a total of five people were killed.

RCMP handed out more than 1,900 speeding tickets, 96 impaired driving charges and 71 distracted driving charges.