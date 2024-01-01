Two men in critical condition following random central Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve

Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.

Police say a man aged 20-30 wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie underneath a black jacket, carrying a black-and-green backpack, at 9:15 p.m. approached a 63-year-old man walking near 111 Avenue and 96 Street and stabbed him.

Police say the man then approached and stabbed a 45-year-old man standing with his adult son at the Kingsway Transit Centre about 20 minutes later.

Paramedics treated and transported both injured men to hospital.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the man believed to be responsible for both attacks.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).