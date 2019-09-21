Two teenagers are in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.

STARS dispatched two helicopters just before 7 a.m. on Saturday to a scene on Highway 795 north of Highway 53.

RCMP said two passenger vehicles crashed head on.

Two people were injured: a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to STARS.

Both were flown to the University of Alberta Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 54-year-old man was treated at the scene and released.

Highway 795 was closed for several hours.

Police had not laid charges as of Saturday afternoon.