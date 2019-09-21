Two minors in critical condition after crash near Crestomere
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:42PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:04PM MDT
Two teenagers are in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.
STARS dispatched two helicopters just before 7 a.m. on Saturday to a scene on Highway 795 north of Highway 53.
RCMP said two passenger vehicles crashed head on.
Two people were injured: a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to STARS.
Both were flown to the University of Alberta Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 54-year-old man was treated at the scene and released.
Highway 795 was closed for several hours.
Police had not laid charges as of Saturday afternoon.