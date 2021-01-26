EDMONTON -- Edmonton firefighters have released the causes of two recent mobile home fires, and both were sparked by efforts to thaw frozen pipes.

The latest happened Monday night around 7:30 p.m. in Westview Village.

The blaze caused $75,000 in damages and took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish in -26 C windchills.

Investigators determined the fire was started by “a heater placed on the underside of the trailer to heat frozen water lines,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services released Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to another mobile home blaze on Sunday afternoon, this one in the east Edmonton community of Maple Ridge.

It took about an hour and a half to extinguish those flames, but not before they caused about $15,000 in damages to the exterior of the home.

“This fire originated in a crawl space underneath a mobile home and was caused when a heating torch and heat gun were used to thaw frozen water pipes,” an EFRS spokesperson wrote in a release.

EFRS released the following tips for mobile home residents:

Insulate your pipes;

Never use an open flame device to thaw frozen pipes; and

If you are using a heater, never leave it unattended and ensure there is a three-foot safety radius around the heater with no combustibles nearby.

No one was injured in either of the fires.