Two more people were charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide west of Edmonton in mid-August.

Ellis Mae House, 31, was shot and killed in a Paul First Nation home August 14.

Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were charged with second degree murder three days later.

On Thursday, police responded to a shooting in northeast Edmonton and arrested two people — after a day-long standoff — identified by RCMP as suspects in House’s murder.

A day later Genie Elizabeth Bull, 25, and Lyle Kashten Buck, 23, both of Edmonton, were charged with second-degree murder.

The two are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court August 29.

RCMP are not searching for other suspects but the investigation will continue.