Two more charged in Paul First Nation homicide
The man and woman charged in the mid-August homicide of a woman in Paul First Nation Friday were in a standoff with police in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:29AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:39AM MDT
Two more people were charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide west of Edmonton in mid-August.
Ellis Mae House, 31, was shot and killed in a Paul First Nation home August 14.
Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were charged with second degree murder three days later.
On Thursday, police responded to a shooting in northeast Edmonton and arrested two people — after a day-long standoff — identified by RCMP as suspects in House’s murder.
A day later Genie Elizabeth Bull, 25, and Lyle Kashten Buck, 23, both of Edmonton, were charged with second-degree murder.
The two are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court August 29.
RCMP are not searching for other suspects but the investigation will continue.