

CTV Edmonton





Two recent arrests have brought the total number of people charged in the death of Aldane Mesquite to six, while police continue to look for a seventh suspect.

Tyson Richard Clark, 30, and Jean Leon Musoni, 30, both face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Mesquita’s body was found Sep. 13, 2018, in Strathcona County.

Four others were charged in his homicide at the beginning of March.

Police have renewed their call for the public’s help in finding a seventh man, Christian Nyabirungu, who is also wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The 35-year-old Edmonton resident is black, weighs about 240 pounds, is 6’2” tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Nyabirungu has ties to Edmonton, North Battleford, Sask., and Montreal.

Police have advised the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Information about his whereabouts can be submitted to Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7749 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.