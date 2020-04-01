EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney confirmed 117 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the largest daily total in Alberta to date.

The province credits the large increase, which brought the total to 874, to a testing backlog.

Two more Albertans have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing Alberta's death toll to 11.

"This has been the toughest week of the pandemic for our province," Kenney said.

"We need to be upfront with Albertans. The hard truth is that things will get worse before they get better."

Of the 874 Albertans who have contracted COVID-19, 142 have recovered from the virus.

As of 3:50 p.m., there were 9,677 cases of COVID-19 and 110 deaths in Canada.