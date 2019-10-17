An Upper Trough on the west coast will keep Alberta in a warm SW flow again today.

Temperatures in Edmonton and areas to the south should be in the teens.

Much of northern Alberta will get afternoon highs in the 8-13 degree range.

It'll be a cloudy start to the day in Edmonton and area.

Regions to the south and east of the city have had some showers overnight and those should push NE through the morning.

We're also getting some showers in NW Alberta and that precipitation will move eastward across northern Alberta through the day as a surface low pressure system develops.

No rain is expected in Edmonton - it'll turn windy midday and then skies will clear for the afternoon.

A slight cooldown is anticipated Friday and then another dip to afternoon highs in the 7-10 degree range for the weekend.

LONG RANGE Outlook:

We'll have a couple of chilly days next week. But, no COLD SNAP is forecast.

AND...if you'd like a snow-free Halloween - as of now there's no significant chance of snow between now & Oct 26th.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind becoming WNW 20 gusting to 40 midday and then easing by mid-afternoon.

High: 14

Evening – Mainly clear.

9pm: 6

Friday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Monday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10